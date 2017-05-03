Former oil change site could be converted into pizza chain

The city’s Planning Commission was scheduled to vote Tuesday night on a final site plan for a future Domino’s Pizza at 2086 S. Germantown Road, which was previously the site of a Castrol/GTX 10-Minute Oil Change.

The site has been vacant since 2011.

The property owner hopes to renovate the existing building to allow for indoor and outdoor seating areas. The parking lot will also be improved and brought into ADA compliance. Landscaping will also be added to the .34-acre lot.

The city’s Design Review Commission will have to approve the improvements to the building’s façade and parking lot.

The site was first occupied in 2001 by XPert Tune Oil Change. It has never been developed as a restaurant space.

In related news:

Commissioners are expected to approve the final site plan for two new common areas at The Village at Germantown retirement community.

Property owners are seeking to add a private dining room and a billiards room to the 247-unit facility, which expanded to include a memory care and assisted living facility three years ago.