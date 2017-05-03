Briarcrest hosts national A Cappella Convention

Briarcrest Christian School hosted the third annual National A Cappella Convention April 21-22, welcoming 1,000 attendees from around the country. Groups from as far as Oregon, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts and Wisconsin made the journey to Memphis to share their unique vocal talents.

The event was produced by The A Cappella Education Association, a 501©3 nonprofit dedicated to serving directors, performers, and industry members. The Presenting Sponsor was DCINY.

Friday evening’s AEA National High School Championships brought together 10 of the top high school a cappella groups in the country for an exciting, yet educationally focused competition. The competing groups were: Key of She from White Station High School in Memphis; fifth measure from Houston High School; The PopRockets from South Milwaukee High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Madison Avenue from James Madison High School in San Antonio, Texas; PFC from MacArthur High School in San Antonio, Texas; Bulldog Beats from Louisville Male High School in Louisville, Ky.; Ingrid Sound from Danvers High School in Danvers, Mass.; Soundcheck from Oregon City High School in Oregon City, Ore.; Crimson and Slate from Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Legacy from Germantown High School in Madison, Miss. As the judges tabulated their scores, Washington D.C. Based CAL (Contemporary A Cappella League) group VoxPop wowed the audience with their smooth vocal stylings.

The winning group was Key of She and the runners up were fifth measure. Key of She will receive a $7500 scholarship to Total Vocal with Deke Sharon from DCINY and fifth measure will receive Next Level High School, a transformative day experience from The Vocal Company. The Vocal Company also provided exceptional live sound throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, dozens of additional a cappella groups performed throughout Briarcrest’s state-of-the-art, collegiate-style campus. In addition, over 40 specialty classes were taught by industry experts. The convention is home to a cappella’s first exhibit hall, featuring products and services geared towards a cappella singing. Saturday evening, attendees were treated to a headliner concert featuring newly crowned champs Key of She, Briarcrest’s own OneVoice, and professional group The Edge Effect.

Next year’s convention will again be held at Briarcrest in late April. More information is available at acappellaconvention.com, acappellaeducators.com, and briarcrestonevoice.com.