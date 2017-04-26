Board approves church expansion, alcohol ordinance amendment

Harvest Church has been approved for a more than 60,000-square-foot expansion.

On Monday, the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a development contract for a 10,350-square-foot expansion to the existing building and the addition of a 51,243-square foot building for future classrooms.

Located at the corner of Winchester Road and Forest Hill-Irene, the site was annexed into Germantown nearly 17 years ago. The property was originally the site of Forest Hill Baptist Church, which was built in 1998.

In related news:

• After more than an hour of deliberation, the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an amendment to change the city’s alcoholic beverages ordinance.

The amendment is meant to adjust some changes made to the ordinance last November and will allow “limited” liquor sales in the city’s T4 zone, which exist to provide a transition between residential areas and an urban center.

The board passed several amendments to the city’s alcoholic beverages ordinance last year, including a section that restricts the sale of alcoholic beverages near churches, schools, other public institutions and residential property. The revisions removed a restriction on the sale of alcoholic beverages within 200 feet of any residential zoned property. However, the board’s intent was not to remove the 200-foot restriction as it applies to liquor stores.

Monday’s amendment reasserts this restriction but does allow “limited” liquor sales within T4 zones.

• Clay Davis has been named the May 2017 Teacher of the Month. An Algebra teacher at Germantown High School, Davis uses an array of online and software-based programs to help struggling students.

• Amelia Baran, a senior at Houston High School, received the May 2017 Youth Excellence Award.

• The Shops of Saddle Creek was named the recipient of the April Beautification Award. The recent addition of 20,000 square feet for restaurants and retail space, remodeled building facades, upgrades to the plazas, public art, lighting, signage have given the shops a whole new look, said City Administrator Patrick Lawton.