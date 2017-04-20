Categorized | News

Tour remodeled homes in Germantown

Posted on April 20, 2017.

Looking for renovation ideas for your home? The Tour of Remodeled Homes and Landscapes is for you. Presented by the Germantown Neighborhood Preservation Commission, the tour features homes in Germantown that have been recently renovated or relanscaped. From large scale renovations, to small improvements, there is something for everyone. This year's hosts include: Dare Estor - 1632 Holly Hill Drive  Debbie and Chuck Booker - 7566 Woodbend Cove  Wendy Robson - 8503 River Glen Drive  G. Andrew Pouncey - 8401 Briar Creek Drive. For more information, contact Sherrye Clark at SClark@Germantown-TN.gov or (901) 757-7203.

