Tour remodeled homes in Germantown

Looking for renovation ideas for your home? The Tour of Remodeled Homes and Landscapes is on April 23 at 2 p.m.

Presented by the Germantown Neighborhood Preservation Commission, the tour features homes in Germantown that have been recently renovated or re-landscaped.

From large scale renovations, to small improvements, there is something for everyone.

This year’s hosts include: Dare Estor – 1632 Holly Hill Drive – Debbie and Chuck Booker – 7566 Woodbend Cove – Wendy Robson – 8503 River Glen Drive – G. Andrew Pouncey – 8401 Briar Creek Drive.

For more information, contact Sherrye Clark at SClark@Germantown-TN.gov or (901) 757-7203.