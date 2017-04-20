Prinicipal turned into human sundae

Dogwood Elementary School again participated in the Mid-South Food Bank’s annual Kids Kan Drive.

The goal for the school this year was to collect 6,500 canned goods.

The drive accounts for thousands of meals for food-insecure households across the region with each campaign. Kids Kan is intentionally designed to engage children in the fight versus hunger with first, education, and second, participation.

The child hunger rate across the 31-county region that Mid-South Food Bank services is 21 percent.

As an extra added incentive, Dogwood Principal Teresa Price gracefully volunteered to be turned into a human sundae if the school achieved its goal.

In total, 6,513 items were collected.