GHS-TV’s auction is back

Ready, set, bid.

Germantown High School Television’s annual online auction kicked off on April 15 and participants can now bid on more than 100 items, including electronics, autographed memorabilia, and more.

The online auction culminates on April 22 with a three-hour live show where bidders can bid on Superboard items. This year, the live coverage will celebrate 35 years of GHS-TV.

“We plan on highlighting the fine arts program and GHS on this year’s cablecast. We will also show our students’ work which was recently submitted for the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Student Television Production Awards, ” said Leonid Mazor, GHS-TV Chief Studio Supervisor.

Since its first broadcast in 1982, GHS-TV has become known for its high-quality student-produced programming. It is a nationally recognized high school television station.

“A lot of businesses don’t last 35 years,” said Mallory Kenney, GHS-TV Senior Content Producer. “So, to still be around and have students producing quality programs year after year is something really special.”

GHS-TV’s Auction not only benefits its viewers, it helps raise money for Germantown High School’s Creative and Performing Arts Program.

“The most fun part is seeing the kids working hard to help raise funds for the program,” said Holly Wagner, PPAG Auction Chairman.

Money raised will help pay for supplies for art, theatre, and music classes as well as fund scholarships for senior students.

“The GHS-TV Auction has many benefits,” said Allison Rogers Long, CAPA Coordinator, “from a financial standpoint, it allows our parent support group, the Poplar Pike Arts Guild, to raise the funds necessary to help support the students in our fine arts department throughout the year.”

This year’s live coverage of Auction 2017 will once again be hosted by alumni, community leaders, and students.

Viewers can tune in April 22 from 2-5 p.m. on ghstv.org and Comcast Channel 19 in Memphis. If you are the highest bidder you can pick up your item April 23 between 1-4 p.m. and April 24 between 2:30-6 p.m. at Germantown High School.

This year, Methodist Lebonheur Germantown Hospital and Trustmark Bank are the corporate sponsors.