Local contractors to provide park renovations free of charge

A group of local building contractors have stepped up to provide renovation work for a structure at the Bobby Lanier Farm Park — at no cost to the city.

While many of the components for the five-year-old park have already been completed, plans for a Welcome Cottage have not yet been realized due to a lack of funding, according to Parks and Recreation Director Pam Beasley.

That’s why Chamberlain & McCreery stepped in and agreed to provide the work for the city.

The estimated construction costs for renovating the cottage are $40,000.

“This is just another example,” said Mayor Mike Palazzolo, “that this is a community of kindness.”

Since the opening of the park in 2012, community advocates and support groups have stepped forward to offer assistance and private resources to realize the master plan of the suburban farm.

Some of the components of the park’s master plan that have already been completed include the community gardens, site infrastructure, horse stables and a multi-purpose pavilion.

In related news:

• Board members unanimously approved a slew of warrants to make way for a two-story, 2,373-square-foot oil change facility on Germantown’s western city limit line with Memphis.

A site plan for Take Oil Change was approved on a “unique” piece of property near the Poplar Pines apartments on the south side of Poplar Ave.

The city previously owned the .376-acre piece of property, which formerly housed a water pumping station until the 1990s. The city agreed to sell the property in 2008 and it was later rezoned to accommodate a commercial business.

The site will only be accessible from a right-in/right-out drive on Poplar Ave.

At a Planning Commission meeting last week, property owner John Walker said that the site is “so small, it was difficult to develop” and that TDOT was consulted to plan for optimal traffic flow. He also noted that neighboring property owners were contacted “multiple times” to discuss creating more access points to the business. However, Walker’s requests were denied.

Greg Marcom, who is representing Walker, said the owner is willing to host a future “Welcome to Germantown” sign on the property, once the current one is replaced.

• Dr. Charles Fowler was named the Chaplain for the city of Germantown. He is the senior pastor at Germantown Baptist Church.

• Andrea Cox, an honors and AP English teacher at Houston High School, has been named the Germantown Teacher of the Month for April. She is also the yearbook sponsor at Houston.

• Vijay Rajagopal, a senior at Houston High School, has been given the Germantown Education Commission’s Youth Excellent Award for April.

He is currently ranked twelfth in his class and recently helped redesign the Memphis Orpheum’s web site.

• Mayor Palazzolo read a proclamation naming April 10 Houston Middle School Cheerleaders Day.

The cheerleading team recently won the UCA Mid-South Large Junior High division, the TMSAA Large Junior High division for West Tennessee and the Large Junior High division of the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Fla.