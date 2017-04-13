Board approves 38-acre site for new school

The Germantown Board of Education voted last week on a contract to purchase real estate from Broer & Schaeffer, owners of the adjacent properties south of the intersection of Forest Hill-Irene Road and Poplar Pike.

The Germantown Municipal School Board of Education unanimously approved the agreement on April 5 at Houston High School.

School officials said a new elementary school will be constructed to accommodate 750 students on the 38-acre plot of land. The facility could include 110,000 square feet with design plans to house approximately 40 classrooms.

Discussions on the agreement have been in process for several months.

Residents were given a chance to voice their opinions through survey work and a series of town hall meetings organized by the school district.

“The Mayor and Aldermen have been instrumental in this process. The potential bond to purchase the land contains beneficial considerations for the school district and the City,” said Superintendent Jason Manuel, who praised the city for being “good partners.”

He added that the school board is excited to move forward with the next steps in the process, which will include consideration of funding by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

The school design and plans are subject to approval by the Planning Commission, the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Design Review Commission.