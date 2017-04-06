Mayor’s Cup race earns money for Special Olympics

More than 1,000 runners crossed the finish line in this year’s annual Germantown Half Marathon and Mayor’s Cup 5K. This road race takes runners on a course through our beautiful City and past a few of our parks.

Along with being an exciting part of our City’s Healthy Germantown initiative, this event is also a fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

Race organizer Start2Finish donated $2,500 to the Special Olympics from the race and the City of Germantown added an additional $2,000 to the donation for a total of $4,500.

Germantown is committed to providing special recreation programming for our region. Each month, our Parks and Recreation department has special recreation activities designed for those with intellectual or physical challenges and their friends and family.

If you know someone who may be interested in these programs, contact Recreation Specialist Michelle Forbert at MForbert@Germantown-TN.gov.