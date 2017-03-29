The Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for The Joint Chiropractic at 5955 Poplar Ave., Suite 104 in East Memphis.

The Joint Chiropractic is the nationís largest network of non-insurance, private pay chiropractic health care clinics in the United States.

Their mission is to improve quality of life through routine and affordable chiropractic care. For more information, visit their web site at www.thejoint.com. PICTURED: From left holding the ribbon is Connor Kolwaite, Janie Day, Germantown Chamber President and CEO, Monika Kolwaite, Josh Kolwaite, owner Dr. Pat Kolwaite holding scissors surrounded by staff, friends and members of the Germantown Chamber. Ribbon cutting Sponsored by Paragon Bank.