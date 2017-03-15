Town addresses trash disposal on public property

By Graham Sweeney

The town of Collierville is taking steps to address the disposal of household and yard waste on public property.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously passed an ordinance on second reading Monday night that will punish residents who improperly dispose of “garbage, rubbish, leaves, grass clippings, yard trash, brush and bulk refuse” on public property.

Derek Honeycutt, director of General Services, said town staff devotes numerous hours to cleaning up refuse dumped by residents, especially on the local green belt trails.

“This reoccurring act continues to be the heaviest where privately owned property backs up to the town’s green belt trails and laterals.

The nuisance is now punishable by a fine of $50 a day after a resident receives notice of the violation.

The town will clean up refuse from the first violation at no cost and leave a door hanger to notify the resident.

However, a second violation will result in the enforcement of a fine.

The town’s current trash ordinance does not specifically address the act of disposing of refuse on public property, which includes the green belt trails, public easements, right-of-ways, laterals, etc. It also does not levy a fine for dumping.

Collierville’s trash ordinance states that yard waste collected by the town must be in bags that are less than 40 pounds and tree/shrub limbs must be less than 10 feet in length. The town also collects loose leaves from Nov. 1 through March 31. These leaves must be placed in dome shaped piles away from drainage ditches.

Board members will vote on the ordinance on third and final reading on March 27 at their regularly scheduled meeting.