Lady Mustangs fall in state semifinals

Two days after a dominant 58-45 win over Clarksville in the TSSAA Class AAA state basketball tournament Wednesday afternoon in Murfreesboro, Houston fell to Riverdale Friday in the semifinals.

Riverdale (33-0) went on to beat Memphis Central 66-59 in the championship game to claim the state title.

Both teams struggled to score the ball. Houston shot 33 percent and Riverdale was a tepid 33 percent

The Lady Mustangs were ahead five points early but found themselves down 26-23 at halftime. Riverdale, which is ranked the No. 1 team in the country by USA

Today, used a 9-0 run in the third quarter to bolster the lead.

Houston (28-4) finished its most successful season in school history prepared to return to the state level, as most of the young team will be back next year.

Destinee Wells paced Houston with 20 points. Sophomore Jayla Hemingway added nine points.

Riverdale beat Houston last season in a Christmas tournament.