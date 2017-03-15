Gold Medal Guest

Photo by John Collins

Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez, a silver and gold medal winner in Rio, was in town over the weekend to attend the Southern Women’s Show at the Agricenter on Saturday.

Hernandez, who is just 16 years old, is known for her dazzling floor exercise routine, where she has been nicknamed the “human emoji” for her outgoing facial expressions and for her grace and artistry on the balance beam.

She also went on to win the “Mirror Ball” on Dancing with the Stars last fall.

She is pictured with Victoria Stinett, 13, who attends Appling Middle School and hopes to compete in the Olympics some day.