Germantown intersections, road to get overhauls

Three Germantown intersections and a heavily traveled segment of roadway will soon be updated and mended.

The city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved $357,521 in service agreements for signal upgrades and roadwork Monday night during their regularly scheduled meeting.

First, board members approved new signage and traffic signals at three Germantown intersections: Poplar Pike at Hacks Cross; Poplar Pike, Germantown Road and Arthur Road; and Poplar Ave. at Kirby.

City Administrator Patrick Lawton noted that there are several older intersections in the city that have not been updated to reflect Germantown’s standard mast arms, video detection, emergency vehicle devices, signage and striping.

Seven intersections were initially considered. However, funding was not available for all of them.

The intersection improvements are reimbursable and administered through the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Board members then approved a services agreement for $97,521 to mill and repave a one-mile segment of Winchester Road, from Forest Hill-Irene to the eastern city limits.

Noting that the surface asphault is “experiencing heavy cracking, as well as potholes,” City Engineer Tim Gwaltney said Germantown Public Works has been making “spot repairs” throughout the years, “but the time has come for a complete mill and overlay.”

Gwaltney noted that Collierville has already undergone similar repair work for the portion of Winchester that crosses the town.

In related news:

• Alys Drake was named as a member of the Germantown Education Foundation Board. She will serve a 3-year term.

The board currently has 11 members and can carry up to 15 members. Board appointments must be approved by the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Drake develops and manages marketing strategies and provides oversight and guidance for social media campaigns for a variety of clients.

• The city collected $2,950 in payments from three neighborhoods as part of the decorative street sign program.

Participating neighborhoods contribute half the cost of decorative street signposts, with the city paying the other half.

Installation work for the street signposts will be done by the city’s Public Works Department.

The neighborhoods include Neshoba North ($2,000), Forest Estates ($450) and Pipers Garden ($500).