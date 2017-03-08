Third phase of mixed-use development nearly complete

The latest phase of Germantown’s $150 million mixed use development is nearly complete as Hampton Inn & Suites prepares to open its doors next month.

According to Germantown Director of Economic and Community Development Cameron Ross, the Hampton Inn & Suites in the city’s new 18-acre Thornwood development will begin taking reservations for stays beginning on April 15.

The 108-room hotel is the third phase of the six-phase project. The first phase included infrastructure, utilities and drainage and the second involved the construction of Bob Richards Jewelers, which is a Rolex dealer and already open to shoppers.

Located near the intersection of Germantown and Neshoba roads, the development will also include 251 separate multifamily units, which are currently under construction, and a “minimum of five restaurants.”

“The project has become a healthy example of urban planning,” said Spence Ray, vice president of Germantown-based McNeill Commercial Real Estate.

Ray, who considered selling the property at one point, said he had an epiphany of sorts during a trip to Washington D.C.

“I was inspired by the mixed used there. We stayed and in Georgetown and took the Metrorail in to downtown,” he noted.

Work began on Germantown’s mixed use development in 2010.

“This is a holistic example of urban planning,” he said of Thornwood, which is slated for completion by the close of 2018.

Of the future restaurants, Ray said there will be “prime dining” options that he expects to encourage foot traffic from the adjacent Somerset neighborhood, which includes 43 lots on 11 acres to Thornwood’s east.

Ray said more than half of the lots in Somerset have already been sold and home construction has begun.