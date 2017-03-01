Germantown police to use new citation system

By Graham Sweeney

Communication between Germantown police officers and city court workers will soon improve with the implementation of new electronic citation software purchased by Germantown.

The city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $102,579 contract with Tyler Technologies for the new software, which creates a “seamless electronic citation process.”

Tony Fischer, director of Information Technology for the city, said the department is currently using a “paper based” system.

The department used an electronic citation system from 2009 to 2013 but abandoned the process after “constant issues with performance, connectivity and compatibility.”

Paper citations require additional data entry for police and court personnel, according to Fischer.

“The new system will allow a safer, more efficient citation process,” he noted. “Officers will have equipment in the field that will allow them to electronically capture information, obtain signatures, print citations and upload data to police and court records.”

He said the new process will eliminate duplicate data entry requirements and create a “streamlined, system driven, data sharing process.”

He also noted that there may be TCA fees that can help offset expenses associated with the system.

In related news:

Two new segments of the Germantown Greenway have been approved for construction.

The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a professional services agreement for $372,997 for design and construction work associated with Greenway trail connections to Neshoba Park and a new trail head near Bob Hailey Athletic Complex. There will also be a engineering services fee for $25,724 to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.