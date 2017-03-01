Collegiate Corner

The following Collierville, Cordova and Germantown residents have been recognized for their accomplishments at the collegiate level.

• Madison Alexander, a resident of Germantown and Musical Theatre major, was named to the Dean’s List in Ithaca College’s School of Humanities and Sciences for the fall 2016 semester.

• Cordova resident Emily Summers has been named to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s fall 2016 dean’s list.

• John R. Henke Jr. of Cordova has been named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University for the fall 2016 semester.

Henke is majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

• Seven Germantown residents have been named to the Rhodes College Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester. They are (listed with high school):

– Benjamin G. Tracy, Christian Brothers High School

– David M. Weatherford, Evangelical Christian School

– Margaret A. Myers, Immaculate Conception Cathedral School

– Jack C. Morrison, Lausanne Collegiate School

– Priya Blackerby, St. George’s Independent School

– Ashmeet Singh, University School of Jackson

– Arati D. Joshi, White Station High School

• Six Cordova residents have been named to the Rhodes College Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester. They are (listed with high school):

– Jeremiah H. Rinehart, Briarcrest Christian School

– Raneem Imam, Germantown High School

– Emily C. Sanders, Harding Academy

– Jennah J. Durbin, White Station High School

– Zoe I. Gresham, White Station High School

– Remi T. Parker, White Station High School

• Two Collierville residents have recently been named to the Dean’s List at Boston University for the Fall semester.

Students recognized for this honor include Janet N. Tran, Jessica N. Tran.

• Corry Lavender of Cordova has received the Regents’ Scholarship to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Lavender is the son of Stephanie Lavender.

• Logan Sowder of Collierville was named to the University of Dallas Honor Roll for the fall 2016 semester for earning a semester grade-point average of 3.0-3.49. Sowder is majoring in Philosophy and Letters.

• Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced that Paul N. Adams of Collierville made the honor list for the Fall 2016 semester.

He is an engineering major.

• Alexander E. Creson of Cordova has been named to the President’s List at Clemson University for the fall 2016 semester.

Creson is majoring in Bioengineering.

• Clemson University has named local students to the President’s List for the fall 2016 semester.

They are Hannah L. Bassett of Collierville, who is majoring in Packaging Science, and Matthew H. Richardson of Collierville, who is majoring in Marketing.

• Barry Dewitt of Collierville graduated from Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan., in the fall 2016 semester with a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership.

• Brandy Jones, of Collierville was named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2016 at Georgia State University.

• U.S. Air Force Airman Nathaniel C. Powers recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

Powers completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Powers earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is the son of Margaret and Mitchell Powers of Collierville and the brother of David Powers.

Powers graduated in 2016 from Faith Heritage Christian Academy, Collierville.

• Several Collierville, Cordova and Germantown students were among the 1,649 University of Memphis students awarded degrees during commencement ceremonies.

Adoracion Berry, Sarah Williams, Tina Boam, Kyle Lynch, Julie Woudenberg, Jacqueline Buford, Eric Kaltwasser, Clayton Presley, Chirag Shah, Terence Bean, Robert Hastings, Jonathan Clements, Pamela Smith, Kendrick Harper, Ariel Sherman, Mandana Hooshyar, Kathleen Kenwright, Errin Woods, Chris Jensen, Eric Gamble, Dairn Zachary, Connie Streeter, Stephanie Watts, Shkendie Papraniku, Sarah Groves, Mieshia Bailey, Sara South, John Miles, Jena Woodard, Julia Smith, Lan Nguyen, Renee Harris, Micah Peterson, Michael Hardy, Jacqueline Thomas, Natosha Williams, Karen Kitchens, Shannon McCalla, Michelle Howard, Danielle Chavez, Carla Loveless, Myra Andrews, Lindsay Hintz, Rachel Wimbley, Clay Crenshaw, Elizabeth Crain, Schawanna Burchett, Renikki Alexander, Andrew Mueller, Lindsay Dolan, Jamie Guarino, Austin Maness, Sarah Speer, Jolie Browning, Alyssa Al-Chokhachi, Stephen Whitney, WenMing Wang, April Nellum, Mary Aubrey Stafford, Rhonda Love, Alexis Lloyd, Stephanie Highsmith, Mona Al Aina, Lara Bullock, Jasmine Robinson, Zaid Shaikh, John Rose, Tamara Walker, Megan Benson, Michael Pascal, Taylor Herndon, Caleb Jones, Philip Inman, Jasmine Hudgins, Andrea Antic, Meredith Hatsell, Degan Loren, Jake Lavelle, Silsila Rahman, Hollye Robinson, Olivia Simmons, Mischelle Salg, Tess Kolesar, Shelby Plass, David Collins, Margaret Swift, Ashley Hobar, Nicole Cianciolo, Amber Adell, Robert Riley, Kristin Harris, Jacob Geyer, Katerria Johnson, Michael Eaton, Abigail Pohlman, Casey Newcomb, Kelly DaCruz, Cortney Enright, Sean McCausland, Trudy Henze, Matthew Buyny, Tijuana Harris, Virginia Nanney, Barry Allmon, Vanessa Welshans, David Healy, Julie Perkins, Ronald Oliver, Rebecca Weishaupt, Keelie Roetker, Brian Zaloudek, Brianna Spears, Alison Bellows, Aaron Marshall, Daniel Lawrence, Ashley Hardee, Ryan Moran, Lauren Halford, Sean Pezeshk, Michael Mueller, Robert Turnage, Hannah-Marie Long, Catherine Soplata, Colin Smith, Neal Dries, Bethany LaGrone, Jon Harvey, Quintin Lamb, Bria Swift, Lindsey Siegfried, Kaitlyn Koch, Robert Winstead, Patrick Froelich, Harold Hayward, Angela Sarwar, Sarah Bay, Shelby Garrison, Lauren Jordan, Ryan Snyder, Gregory McOlgan, William Briggs, Brandon Pitre, Justin Lay, Balachandran Palani, Alana Pennington, Kelsey Ugarte, Cory Zink, Sara Pearson, Andrew Rochester, McKenzie Carlson, Khadeidre Dean, William Hart, Malkia Young, Mary Himebook, Amanda Manning, Donna Swartz, Taylor Sparrow, Harrison Sayle, Edward Evans, Taylor Sweat, Andrea Buchanan, Ashley Hightower, Cristi Gold, Rosalyn Sneed, Lauren Stout, Skyler Cruthirds, Cherlyn Akiens, James Stafford, Megan Murphy, Stella Hoy, Bradley Turrin, Courtney Wheeler, Alexandra Davis, Katherine Kirby, Karen Wild and Donald Lankford.

• Opeoluwa Adebanjo of Collierville earned a master’s degree in International Business from Georgia State University at its 102nd commencement.

• Emily Sokol of Collierville has been named to the Dean’s List at Mercer University for the fall 2016 semester.

• The University of Wisconsin-Madison has announced that Collierville’s Maya Hubbard has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2016-2017 academic year.

• Cordova residents Elise Cobb and Bethany Lagen were named to the Dean’s List at Ouachita Baptist University for the fall 2016 semester.

• Germantown’s Taylor See has earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Fall 2016.

• Matthew Hunter of Germantown has earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2016 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 4.0 academic average for the semester.