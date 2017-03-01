5-story hotel approved for TraVure site

By Graham Sweeney

A five-story hotel has been approved for Poplar Ave. near Kirby Parkway.

The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved the 220-room “upscale but mid-price” hotel Monday night during their regularly scheduled meeting.

The project is part of the second phase of the 10-acre TraVure development and will include 194 parking spaces.

The development contract will permit Germantown Hotel Group to build the dual brand hotel, Home2 Suites, an extended stay facility, and Hilton Garden Inn.

TraVure, a four-phase mixed use project, was conceived as an upscale development at the entrance of the city.

The third phase of the project involves the construction of an office building and parking garage.

Cameron Ross, director of Economic and Community Development Services, said the site meets all of the city’s provisions of the Smart Code and fulfills the Germantown Forward 2030 Strategic Objectives.

In related news:

Germantown resident Betty Duke spoke out against the Beer Board’s recent decision to approve a permit for Malco Theatres Inc. to sell beer for on-premise consumption at the Forest Hill Cinema 8.

Noting that she was told the theater wished to sell beer in order to compete with other cinemas, Duke said that “Germantown doesn’t have to be like other areas.”

“I think its a bad decision,” she said. “I don’t want to sit next to someone having a beer in the theater. This is a small neighborhood theater. The only kentity to benefit from this is Malco.

“I don’t think they would have lost a lot of money had you all not voted in favor of this,” she concluded.