Houston girls named district champions

The Houston Lady Mustangs dominated Collierville Tuesday night on their way to being Dist. 15-AAA champions.

Houston took a 20-13 halftime lead and eventually won 53-28 over their district rivals.

Sophomore Jayla Hemingway had 10 points in the game and was named tournament MVP. Hemingway was coming off of a 29-point flurry in Houston’s second round win last Friday.

Madison Griggs had a game high 12 points.

Lauren Taylor paced the Lady Dragons with 11 points.

The Regional Tournament begins this Friday. Houston and Collierville will be seeded No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.