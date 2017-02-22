Germantown Calendar of Events

Feb. 23

• Beginning on Feb. 23, Germantown High School will present The Mystery of Edwin Drood at the Poplar Pike Playhouse.

This “show within a show” is adapted from Charles Dickens’ unfinished book and follows the story of Edwin Drood, a rich and popular young man set marry the beautiful Rosa Bud.

Due to the unfinished nature of Dickens’ book, the audience will be asked to make numerous plot-altering decisions throughout the show, making each performance a unique experience. The Mystery of Edwin Drood runs from Feb. 23 through March 11. Ticket information is available online at ppp.org.

Feb. 23-25

• The Friends of the Germantown Library annual Book Sale will be held on Feb. 23-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1925 Exeter Road.

Browse thousands of gently used books for all subjects and occasions, most priced from 50 cents to $2. For more information, call 757-7323.

Feb. 25

• Wolfchase Galleria will host a 20th anniversary celebration on Feb. 25 from 1-4 p.m.

The event will feature a fashion show at 1:10 p.m., followed by live music, 90s themed karaoke and trivia.

Memphis blogger and personality Kim Thomas will emcee the event and share live updates via social media throughout the day. Also, every 20 minutes, one customer will receive a $20 Simon giftcard.

For more information, call (901) 372-9409 or visit www.simon.com/mall/wolfchase-galleria.

Feb. 27

• The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the city’s Municipal Center at 1930 S. Germantown Road.

Feb. 28

• The Germantown Design Review Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28 at city’s Municipal Center at 1930 S. Germantown Road.

March 4-5

• The 2017 Mid-South Military History and Civil Show is coming to the Agricenter on March 4-5.

The oldest show in the Mid-South is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. All branches of the military will be represented at the show from all wars throughout American History. There will be reenactors from all aspects of U.S. military history from the Revolutionary War up to the conflicts of today represented.

There will also be a group of military historians and lectures.

For more information, call Lee Ann Robertson at 662-279-0538.