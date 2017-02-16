No. 6 seeded Germantown upsets Houston

The Germantown Red Devils outscored Houston 14-5 in overtime to pick up a 77-68 post season district win Wednesday night on the road.

With the score tied at 27 at halftime, the Red Devils struggled to stop Houston in the third quarter, as the Mustangs took a 43-39 lead.

Houston was paced by Ryan Boyce (18 points), Bruce Guy (17 points) and Rodney Mason (8 points).

Germantown charged back in the fourth quarter with a 24-19 run, forcing overtime.

The Red Devils were led by Ashton Taylor (17 points) and DeMarcus Mitchell (14 points) and Mark Johnson (14 points).

Houston beat Germantown twice in the regular season (45-42 on Jan. 13 and 68-51 on Feb. 3).

Germantown dispensed of Houston in overtime and will move on to play No. 2 seeded Southwind on Friday at Ridgeway.