Houston’s Hemingway a finalist for Miss Basketball

Houston High School sophomore basketball standout Jayla Hemingway has been named one of three finalists for the Class AAA Miss Basketball Award.

The Mr. and Miss Basketball awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in five classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on March 7.

The other two finalists are Rhyne Howard of Bradley Central High School in Cleveland, Tenn. and Anastasia Hayes of Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro.

Hemingway has paced the Lady Mustangs throughout their 21-3 season by averaging 20 points, 2 assists and nearly 6 rebounds a game, including 17 points in Friday’s win over rival Collierville.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2016-2017 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

This is the 33rd year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004.

From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.

The draw for the Division I boys’ state basketball tournament will be held prior to the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards on the floor of Murphy Center at 5 p.m.

The draw for the Division I girls’ state tournament brackets will be scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 5 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Murfreesboro.