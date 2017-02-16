Houston Middle wins cheerleading championship

Posted on February 16, 2017.
The Houston Middle School cheer team won the 2017 Large Junior High National Championships over the weekend at the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Fla.
Houston Middle cheer has won the UCA National Competition nine times.
This year the team placed first in both the the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association and the Large Junior High.
Houston cheerleaders cheer at basketball games, and local, state, national and world UCA competitions.
Recent Comments