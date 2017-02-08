Cordova elementary school closed due to illnesses



St Francis of Assisi Catholic School at 2100 N. Germantown Parkway in Cordova has closed for the week due to widespread illnesses.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning on Facebook.

“Due to the broad range of illnesses effecting our students, staff and faculty, we have been advised by the Superintendent to close SFA Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week to prevent the further spread of illness.

All school activities on SFA campus, including Extended Care, Athletics, Play Practices, etc. will be canceled until Monday.

As an extra precaution, we will bring a company in to do a further cleaning of our campus.

Athletes that are in tournaments this week should contact their coach for further instructions about tournament play.

We have been informed we will NOT have to make these days up.”