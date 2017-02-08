Board to discuss nomination of Klevan to IDB

Discussions at next week’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen will likely involve last month’s appointment of a former alderman to the city’s Industrial Development Board (IDB).

At its regularly scheduled Jan. 23 meeting, Mayor Mike Palazzolo nominated Dave Klevan to serve in the position vacated by Greg Marcom last August.

However, a current aldermen spoke against the nomination, stating that proper notice was not given regarding the open position.

Newly elected Alderman Dean Massey, who defeated incumbent Klevan for Pos. 3 Alderman last November, questioned Palazzolo and City Attorney David Harris as to why the IDB position wasn’t filled sooner.

“It should have been voted on during the next meeting (last August),” he said. “It leaves the question of why we waited until now to receive the nomination and vote on this.”

Massey said that Klevan would have been “precluded from accepting the nomination” had it been made while he was serving as alderman.

“If the proper procedures had been followed,” he said, “I believe the person who has been nominated would have been an elected officer of the city and therefore would have been disqualified.”

Harris said the city’s bylaws state that the mayor nominates IDB candidates and that the board then votes on the nomination at a subsequent meeting.

City Administrator Patrick Lawton added that there is “no timeline” for when the mayor makes a nomination to the board.

Noting that the IDB has been in place since 2001, Lawton said there have been previous vacancies that have lasted “months and months.”

“Longer than this period of time,” he said.

Harris concurred.

“The bylaws do not say when the nomination is to take place,” he said.

Palazzolo said there will be a brief presentation regarding his nomination at next week’s board meeting and that he “looked forward” to discussing the issue further.

Alderman John Barzizza asked Palazzolo to consider Janet Geyer for the position. She was an administrative assistant for Collierville for three years, dealing with payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT).

“Think long and hard before you make the final decision,” he added.

The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen meets on the second and fourth Monday every month at 6 p.m.

The IDB, which meets on an “as needed” basis, serves as an economic development tool for the recruitment of new businesses and employment opportunities to the city and negotiates PILOT deals from corporations.