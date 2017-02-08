Battle of the Brains — Local students impress with STEM skills

Those looking for a reason to be optimistic about the future of math and science in America need look no further than Saturday’s Battle of the Brains competition, where 13 groups of students from Germantown, Houston and White Station High Schools and Memphis University School (MUS), displayed projects based on innovative ideas supported by math and science.

Topics included robotics, solar energy, refugee crisis solutions, agriculture, password protection and more. Professors from the Univeristy of Memphis served as judges and provided valuable feedback to students.

The winning project sought to tackle the problem of healing gunshot wounds. White Station High students Karen Gan, Shridhar Athinarayanan and Kriti Bomb, along with MUS student Kyle Gan, decided on the topic due to the prevalence of shooting incidents across the world.

Using computer programming, physics, calculus and biology, the team worked to identify a solution to improve wound-healing technology and develop a device to effectively and efficiently close wounds.

Each of the students will have their names engraved on the Einstein Trophy which will be displayed at Germantown City Hall.

Second place was awarded to Houston High students Hameedha Khan and Lilly He for their work to design winter shoes specifically made for homeless or displaced persons.

These “Dura Shoes” could be easily mass produced and are designed to be durable, cost effective and adjustable in size. Judges were impressed with the real-world application of the project.

Third place was awarded to Houston High students Cullen Burke, Sean Burke, Jesse Keck and Sean Richert for their work to implement robotics in the context of disaster situations. Controlled by a smart phone, the group’s robot is designed to manage disasters and help rescue victims.

The Battle of the Brains is a project of the Germantown Education Commission, designed to encourage interest in math and science and to provide an opportunity for students to compete on an academic level.

Winners received substantial cash prizes made possible by a generous donation from IBERIABANK. Additional supporters include The Highlands, English Meadows and Neshoba North Neighborhood Associations and Marco’s Pizza.