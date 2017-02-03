Devils fall to Southwind in make-up game

Paced by Carlos Marshall’s 20 points, Southwind handled Germantown 65-41 Wednesday night.

Both teams traded baskets in the first quarter. However, the Jaguars pulled ahead in the second quarter with a 24-8 run.

Junior forward Mark Johnson led Germantown with 9 points. Sophomore point guard Ashton Taylor chipped in 8 points.

The game was played on Wednesday to make up for a Jan. 6 game that was cancelled due to winter weather.

Southwind (24-5) will host Kirby this Friday. The Red Devils will play at rival Houston, which is coming off a 77-67 loss to Ridgeway.

PICTURED: Sophomore guard C.J. Northfleet pulls up for the jumper. Photo by Kevin Lewter