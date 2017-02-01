Johnson Road Park removed from consideration for future school

The Germantown Board of Education has whittled down its list of potential sites for a future elementary school.

Board members voted unanimously Monday to abandon the Johnson Road Park site, meaning three sites remain for consideration.

Residents and board members cited traffic concerns as the primary reason for dropping the site.

In an online survey conducted by the city, Johnson Road Park received the lowest average acceptance score from residents. The site referred to as Broer/Schaeffer scored the best.

The remaining sites include:

Broer/Schaeffer

The adjacent properties of brother Joseph Schaeffer and sister Jill Broer are located at the corner of Forest Hill-Irene and Poplar Pike, just south of the Reaves Property. The site is not yet listed but both owners are willing sellers.

The 38.1-acre property rated very high in size and topography, but like the nearby Reaves site, lower in accessibility.

PROS:

Size – The site is large enough to provide potential space for a future expansion.

Topography – The existing pond and trees would be a nice entrance feature and would not require removal.

Location – Good distance from existing schools, preventing traffic congestion.

Location – Opportunity to require future developments to the north to have pedestrian and bike access to the school.

Utilities – No issues with storm water drainage.

CONS:

Accessibility – Proximity to railroad crossing could contribute to delayed response times from fire and police departments.

Accessibility – Road improvements would be necessary to facilitate safe access from Forest Hill.

Accessibility – Could cause traffic congestion on Poplar Pike.

Safety – Having the railroad so close to the school location is a concern for the safety of drivers and students who might walk toward the railroad tracks.

Cost – A rough estimate of pre-construction site development is $300,000.

Warlick

The Warlick Property is located on the north side of Poplar Ave. between Kimbrough and Oakleigh. It is east of Kimbrough, west of Forest Hill-Irene and south of Dogwood Road. The site is appraised for $1.4 million.

The site rated high in safety, location, accessibility, size and utility costs.

PROS:

Safety – Crimes reported in the area are minimal.

Location – Walkability to neighborhoods on the north side of Poplar Ave. Fits the criteria of a “neighborhood school.”

Accessibility – Located between two police districts.

Size – The 30.7-acre tract “appears useable.”

Utility – Utilities are readily available to tie into.

CONS:

Safety – Traffic direction of Poplar Ave. can be problematic.

Location – Proximity to Dogwood Elementary could add school related traffic in neighborhoods.

Accessibility – The high volume of traffic on Poplar Ave. would be a concern during arrival and dismissal times. Primary access from surrounding streets might be necessary.

Topography – Heavily forested property and dirt work operation “will be substantial” because of grade elevation change.

Reaves

The Reaves Property is located at the corner of Forest Hill-Irene and Poplar Pike directly behind Millenium Furniture. The site is listed at $2.9 million.

The 36.4-acre tract rated very high in size and shape, scoring 10-of-10 possible points. It also fared well in location, topography and utilities.

PROS:

Size – Plenty of property to allow land, trees or city park to buffer the railroad tracks from the proposed school.

Utilities – Very nice site for elevated water tower.

Utilities – Very few stormwater issues.

Location – Property is adjacent to several retail outlets that would be supported by school traffic and possible recreation activities at night and on the weekends.

Location – Close to the Poplar Ave. corridor.

CONS:

Safety – Having the railroad so close to the school location is a concern for the safety of drivers and students who might walk toward the railroad tracks.

Accessibility – Lack of bike and pedestrian access.

Accessibility – Staging difficulties for pick-ups and drop-offs.

Accessibility – Daily traffic may interfere with school arrival and dismissals.

Cost – Pre-construction develop ability cost estimation is $500,000 to cut and move dirt and add utilities. This does not include road improvements.

• In related news:

Students from across Germantown will compete in the Battle of the Brains on Feb. 4. The event takes place in the Houston High School auditorium lobby from 9 a.m. to noon. The public is encouraged to stop in, take a look and ask questions about projects on topics including rooftop agriculture, password protection, healing wounds with differential calculus, robotics and more. Students from Germantown, Houston and White Station High Schools and Memphis University School will compete.

The Battle of the Brains provides a competitive playing field for students interested in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). During the competition, students present their methodology and findings to university professors, chosen for their expertise in the project field. Winners receive substantial cash prizes.

The Battle of the Brains was developed in 2009 by the Germantown Education Commission as a way to revive and nurture interest and celebrate student achievement in STEM subjects. The event is sponsored by IBERIABANK.