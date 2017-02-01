ECS basketball alumni honored

Former Alabama football standout Barrett Jones joined dozens of former ECS athletes Friday night during the school’s Basketball Alumni Recognition.

The alums were recognized during halftime of the boys’ basketball game.

They are pictured with Athletic Director and former head basketball coach John Roelofs (center).

Those recognized were; Carroll Andre, Skip Vance, George Bravos, Ernie Orwig, Russie Clack, John Graves, Louis Burgess, Stephen Coombs, Clay Scott, Brad Wood, Brady Farmer, Nathaniel Hoekstra, Josh Meeks, Andy Johnson, Trey Jamison, Barrett Jones, Terence Stringfellow, Nick Bravos, Stephen Kaspar, Micah Teed, Hunter Harrington, Rachel Chambliss, Trevia Matthews, Connor Graves, Noah Teed, Tracey Bravos, Cathy Boyd, Anna Kaspar and Lyan Rooker.

(Photo by BigKPhotos.com)