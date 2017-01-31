Fancy Flea Market

Posted on January 31, 2017.
Photos by Ruth Goodman
Me & Mrs. Jones of Germantown helped host the Fancy Little Flea Market Saturday at the Bobby Lanier Farm Park. The jam packed event offered vintage and handmade vendors from across the southeast and lots of demos. Hands-on workshops were held inside the Hay Barn and Stables, including hand-lettering, gilding and jewelry-making. Me & Mrs. Jones is a DIY boutique and working/teaching studio, with locations in Germantown and Cooper Young.
PICTURED: Laura Matthews and Katie Kincaid work to make a leather bracelet.
Emett and Kay Sheppard horse around at the Fancy Little Flea Market inside the Hay Barn and Stable at Bobby Lanier Farm Park in Germantown.
