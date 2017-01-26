‘True Blue’ gets a makeover

Germantown’s beloved horse and rider statue was removed from City Hall over the weekend.

‘True Blue’ was taken back to the studio of artist Ann Moore, who created her in 2008, for repairs and basic upkeep.

The refurbishment will repair flaking material on the statue and put her in tip top condition in plenty of time for this year’s 69th Annual Germantown Charity Horse Show.

This is a celebratory year for the horse and rider statue, as the model for the statue, Virginia Barron, is this year’s Charity Horse Show Queen.

Virginia Walker, president of the Germantown Charity Horse Show, said she expects the statue to be returned to her place by March 25.

The statue was commissioned for the Charity Horse Show’s 60th anniversary as part of the 21 horse salute.

The 2017 Horse Show will be held at the Charity Horse Show grounds from June 7 to 12.