Mustangs cruise past Wooddale

The Houston Mustangs cruised past Wooddale 64-37 Friday night on the road to improve to 13-8 on the season.

The Mustangs turned on the jets early, jumping out to a 27-6 lead.

Wooddale traded baskets before the half but never truly threatened.

Bruce Guy led Houston with 18 points and Ryan Boyce chipped in 12 points.

The Mustangs will play at rival Collierville this Friday before hosting Ridgeway on Tuesday.

Jalin Clay scores on the breakaway layup. He finished the game with 14 points.