Godwin promoted to captain at GPD

Special to The Times

With the retirement of Germantown Police Capt. Mike Griffus after 30 years of service, Police Chief Richard Hall was faced with some big shoes to fill.

Eleven internal police lieutenants were considered for this prestigious promotion.

After careful examination of their performance history, Lt. Nick Godwin was promoted to captain.

“Nick was selected due to the proven performance of his duties and service to the citizens of Germantown, his dedication, his attitude and his proven leadership.” Hall said. “I have complete confidence that Capt. Nick Godwin will excel as he progresses in this next level of leadership in this department.”

Godwin received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from The University of Mississippi and graduated from the Memphis Police Academy.

In 2006, Godwin joined the Germantown Police Department, serving as a patrol officer.

He became a member of the department’s S.W.A.T. Team in 2008 and in 2011 was named the Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year.

Godwin was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in 2013 and served as a S.W.A.T. Team leader.

In 2015, Godwin graduated valedictorian of the Southeast Command and Leadership Academy, an intensive program designed to provide knowledge and skills for police supervisors to serve in command positions. Godwin was also named 2015 Officer of the Year by the Kiwanis Club and recently received the City of Germantown’s Spirit Award for excellent service to citizens.