Devils fall to Dragons in OT

Photo by Kevin Lewter

The Germantown Red Devils lost an overtime heartbreaker Friday night at rival Collierville.

With the score tied 22-22 at halftime, Germantown used a 19-9 run in the third quarter to secure a safe lead. However, the Dragons exploded for 20 points in the final quarter to force overtime and eventually get the 55-54 win.

Demarcus Mitchell had 17 points for Germantown and C.J. Norfleet chipped in 12 points.

Collierville guard Jalen Lynn led all scorerers with 19 points. Collierville will host Houston this Friday.

PICTURED: Tay Morris slashes through the Red Devils’ defense. He had 11 points Friday night.