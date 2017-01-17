GPD officer helps reduce car burglaries 60 percent, named Lawman of the Year

By Graham Sweeney

Germantown Police Lt. Kevin Simpson, who’s midnight shift saw a 60-percent reduction in auto burglaries last year, was named the 2016 Lawman of the Year by the Kiwanis Club of Germantown.

The announcement was made last week during the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

Simpson, who has been with GPD for 15 years, is known as a “supervisor who leads from the front,” said City Administrator Patrick Lawton.

“He is also known to make good decisions in the field,” he continued.

He currently supervises 16 officers on the midnight shift and is a member of the SWAT Team, Crisis Intervention Team and is a trained hostage negotiator.

Last month, Simpson’s officers arrested three different groups of auto burglars in just three days.

Earlier in his career as a patrolman, Simpson was presented the Medal of Valor for pulling an injured juvenile from flaming motor vehicle after a traffic accident.

The Kiwanis Club also named Gino Del-Oslo as the Firefighter of the Year and Public Works Director Bo Mills the Municipal Employee of the Year.

More City News:

• Jeanne Debo, Shawn Lane and William Strong have been named to the city’s 12-member Historic Commission.

• The city has launched a new web site at Germantown-TN.gov. The site was launched on Jan. 11.

Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said the site, last redesigned in 2010, was due for an upgrade.

“We fully realize most people will often visit a community by landing on a website prior to an actually physical trip to the City,” said Palazzolo. “After extensive work and research, the city has launched a new site to better align with the Germantown Forward 2030 strategic plan and ever-changing needs of our residents and visitors.”

The new site features a bright new layout, “chosen to reflect the upscale southern charm associated with Germantown.” Improved and simplified navigation is intended to help site visitors quickly find what they are looking for. The homepage even includes a “trending” section where topics of greatest interest can be featured. Visitors will also find information about city news and events easily accessible on the site homepage.

“We hope that residents will take a look at the site and tell us what they think,” said Stacey Ewell, assistant to the city administrator who also oversees the city’s marketing and customer service functions.

“Feedback can be sent to CustomerService@Germantown-TN.gov,” Ewell added. The site will continue to evolve to serve the needs of the community.

• Germantown’s Fancy Little Flea Market will take place on Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Germantown’s Bobby Lanier Farm Park. Hosted by Me & Mrs. Jones, a local DIY boutique and Germantown Parks and Recreation Department, the event will feature top vintage and handmade vendors from across the region.

Marion Parsons, better known to DIYers as Miss Mustard Seed, will be attending the event. Parsons will present painting and styling instruction throughout the day, and sign copies of her book, “Inspired You,” as well as her popular milk paint look books. Food trucks, a pastry stand and a coffee bar will also be on site.

For more information, call 604-8846.