Germantown Police Reports

December 30

Crimes

• A Tonneau truck cover and a purse were taken from a vehicle on the 6500 block of Poplar Avenue at 7:40 a.m.

• A license plate was taken from a vehicle on the 2000 block of West Street at 1:40 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 11:06 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at West Farmington Blvd. and Poplar Ave. at 1:53 p.m.

December 31

Crimes

• Prescription medication was taken from a residence on the 1800 block of Grenville Drive at 8:28 a.m.

• An adult was arrested for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Poplar Pike and Hacks Cross Road at 8:32 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck tree and brick wall causing possible injuries at Poplar Ave. and Green Hedge Drive at 5:48 a.m.

January 1

Crimes

• An adult was arrested for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at S. Germantown Road and Poplar Ave. at 12:28 a.m.

• An aggravated assault occurred on the 8200 block of Talmadge Cove at 1:03 a.m.

• Electronics were taken from an unlocked vehicle on the 1700 block of Bryn Mawr Lane at 1:14 p.m.

January 2

Crimes

• Appliances and electronics were taken from an unoccupied residence in the 8900 block of On The Hill Cove at 6:58 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for striking his brother during an argument on the 2200 block of Howard Road at 10:12 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided on Farmington Blvd. at 5:05 p.m.

January 3

Crimes

• A victim received a threatening call from an unknown caller on the 2200 block of Glen Alden Drive at 1:30 p.m.

• A ring was taken from a residence on the 8400 block of Briar Creek Drive at 3:25 p.m.

• Stolen credit card account information was used to make fraudulent online purchases. The complaint originated from the 2200 block of Riverdale Road at 6:47 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Exeter Road at 8:10 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Exeter Road at 8:48 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Wolf River Blvd. at 5:13 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Miller Farms Road at 5:40 p.m.

• A vehicle collided into a fire hydrant at S. Germantown Road and Poplar Ave. at 10:02 p.m.

January 4

Crimes

• Stolen personal information was used to open a fraudulent account in another jurisdiction at 2:20 p.m. The complaint originated from the 2500 block of Birch Tree Drive.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Poplar Estates Parkway at 3:23 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Val Verde Drive at 5:30 p.m.

January 5

Crimes

• A family member refused to return a child in violation of a custody order on the 6500 block of Poplar Woods Circle South at 12:16 p.m.

• A watch was taken from a residence on the 2500 block of Horsham Drive at 4:25 p.m.

• Two purses were reported stolen from a business at 7460 Wolf River Blvd. at 6:14 p.m.