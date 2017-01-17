Germantown home sales topped 900 during 2016

By Graham Sweeney

Home sales for 2016 have been tallied and Germantown finished the year strong, with 932 sales recorded by the Memphis Area Association of Realtors.

Numbers released last week indicate that the city saw a 7 percent increase in sales over 2015, when 875 sales were reported.

“It was a strong year,” said new MAAR President Tommie Criswell. “With (Mid-South) sales up 10 percent over 2015, there is momentum as we start 2017.”

At $275,750, the median sales price in Germantown was down 2 percent on the year. New home sales were also down 31 percent, with only 18 recorded last year.

With MAAR data going back to 2009, sales haven’t been higher in Germantown for at least seven years. During that period of time, the city has seen nearly 6,000 sales. Neighboring Collierville has seen 7,819 sales since 2009.

The city finished 2016 strong, recording 83 sales in December, including three new sales.

Germantown also had a lofty median sales price of $318,000 last month, the highest in Shelby County by at least $22,000. Collierville came in second at $296,000.

Sales in Cordova were up 9 percent last year, with 2,395 recorded for a median sales price of $144,900. Nearly 130 new home sales were also reported.

Among Shelby County’s suburban markets, Bartlett finished the year with the most sales at 1,328.