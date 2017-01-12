Guy has hot hand for Mustangs

One day after a rivalry game against Collierville was canceled due to inclement weather, Houston fell 68-51 to Sunrise Christian on Saturday in the ARS National Hoopfest at Arlington High School.

Down 31-21 at halftime, the Mustangs used a 17-15 run in the third quarter to close the gap.

However, Sunrise Christian of Florida ended the game with a 22-13 burst to get the win.

Bruce Guy paced the Mustangs with 22 points. Ryan Boyce chipped in 20 points. Houston (10-7) will play at Germantown (6-5) on Friday.

PICTURED: Guy prepares to take a free throw shot.