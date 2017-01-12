Germantown Police Reports

December 23

Crimes

• A victim reported being scratched by his girlfriend. The complaint originated from the 8600 block of Shadowbrook Cove at 11:19 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for shoving his spouse on the 1800 block of Poplar Estates Parkway at 12:58 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for slapping her roommate on the 7800 block of Grove Court at 3:34 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Forest Hill-Irene Road and Poplar Ave. at 4:02 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Farmington Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 6:15 p.m.

• A vehicle struck the side of a building causing possible injuries on Farnifold Drive at 7:48 p.m.

• Three vehicles collided at Neshoba Road and S. Germantown Road at 10:03 p.m.

December 24

Crimes

• An adult was arrested for striking his mother on the 1800 block of Hidden Oaks Drive at 2:07 p.m.

• Two adults were arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at S. Germantown Road and Poplar Ave. at 10:05 p.m.

• A victim reported that her father allegedly attempted to strike her. The complaint originated from the 6500 block of Poplar Woods Circle South at 11:56 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle ran into ditch at C.D. Smith Road and Hacks Cross Road at 5 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Dogwood Road and Forest Hill-Irene Road at 1:15 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a utility pole causing possible injures at Riverdale Road and Oak Run Road at 2:07 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Farmington Blvd. and Kimbrough Road at 4:45 p.m.

December 25

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 8:35 a.m.

December 26

Crimes

• An audio recorder and paperwork were stolen from a residence. The report originated from the 9400 block of Forestwood Road at 1 p.m.

• An intoxicated person grabbed an employee’s arm, causing an abrasion at 7691 Poplar Ave. at 10:04 p.m.

Crashes

• A driver lost control of a motorcycle causing possible injuries at Corbin Road and Blue Birch Drive at 8:45 a.m.

December 27

Crimes

• A car window was shattered at 7855 Wolf River Blvd. at 1:17 a.m.

• A laptop and wallet were stolen from a vehicle at 7855 Wolf River Blvd. at 2:03 a.m.

• Undetermined items were stolen from a residence. The report originated from the 1800 block of Vienna Way at 9:32 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Wolf River Blvd. at 5:40 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and New Riverdale Road at 8:44 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing possible injuries at Poplar Ave. and West Farmington Blvd. at 5:16 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Pike and Forest Hill-Irene Road at 5:30 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at C. D. Smith Road and Winners Circle at 7:43 p.m.

December 28

Crimes

• Items were reported missing from a package. The complaint originated from a residence on the 1800 block of Enclave Green West at 2:58 p.m.

Crashes

• A cross gate arm struck a vehicle at Forest Hill-Irene Road and Poplar Pike at 7:50 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Exeter Road and Neshoba Road at 5 p.m.

December 29

Crimes

• A catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle. The report originated from the 1300 block of Wolf Park Circle at 10:47 a.m.

• A victim reported receiving harassing messages on Facebook from an acquaintance. The complaint originated from the 7700 block of Hunters Run at 3:30 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at West Street and Enterprise Ave. at 1:57 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Pete Mitchell Road and Poplar Ave. at 2:57 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided on Wolf River Blvd. at 3:06 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Kirby Parkway and Poplar Ave. at 4:12 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a pole at S. Germantown Road and Poplar Ave. at 4:21 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a deer at Poplar Ave. and Oakleigh Lane at 5:21 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided on West Street at 5:21 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Kirby Parkway at 6:15 p.m.