City to modernize over 100 manholes

By Graham Sweeney

More than 100 worn manholes will soon be rehabbed in some of the city’s older neighborhoods.

The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a contract Monday night to repair around 110 of the city’s 5,000 sewer manholes. The contract is not to exceed $175,000 and will include the use of SpectraShield, a multi-layered liner system created specifically to protect both new and existing manholes from infiltration and corrosion.

Unlike other products that are hard and rigid, SpectraShield uses a flexible urethane that can be applied with a minimum thickness of 500 mils.

Bo Mills, Public Services director, said manholes in the Claiborne and Rosehaven neighborhoods will be the vocal point of the repairs.

The city’s Sewer Division performs preventative maintenance and repairs on more than 220 miles of sewer mains each year.

Mills said half of the city’s sewer manholes are brick and mortar, while the other half are precast concrete.

The city’s current sewer system dates back to the 1950s.

Mills said Spectra-Shield’s flexibility means it won’t crack when the host structure moves or is stressed by shifts in temperatures, wetness or heavy traffic conditions.