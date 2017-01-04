UPDATE: Railroad crossing closings will continue to affect Germantown traffic

Norfolk Southern Railroad will continue maintenance on all rail crossings within Germantown this week. Typically crossing are closed four to six hours, however mechanical issues can extend the closure time. Below is a list of upcoming, scheduled crossing closures and closure time estimates.

On Jan. 5, the crossing on Germantown Road near the Germantown Commissary will be closed for maintenance from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. West Street is a suggested alternate route.

Jan. 6, the crossing at C.D Smith Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aintree Farms residents, visitors and school buses will need to access their subdivision via Hacks Cross Road.

Jan. 7, the crossing at Oak Manor will be closed 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jan. 9, the Hacks Cross at Poplar Pike crossing will be closed. Forrest Hill Irene Road, C.D. Smith Road and Germantown Road to Winchester are suggested alternate routes.

Jan. 12, the West Street at Poplar Pike crossing will be closed. Poplar Ave. is a suggested alternate route.

Railroad crossing closing operations and locations are determined by Norfolk Southern Railroad. The City of Germantown will communicate upcoming Germantown rail crossings as those locations, dates and times are announced by Norfolk Southern. Benchmark Traffic Control is handling traffic control. For more information, contact Freddie Baltazar, at 864-684-2887.