Planning Commission OKs site plan for Trader Joe’s

The Germantown Planning Commission has unanimously approved the development intended to house the Trader Joe’s location.

The Commission met Tuesday night to consider the final site plan for the grocery chain.

The latest plan from developer Centennial American Properties modified previous submissions by moving the anchor store into the existing building, allowing Trader’s to arrive in Germantown more quickly.

The site is located on the old Kroger store site on Exeter Road.

After renovation work is complete, the Kroger will be divided for three tenants, including a 12,500-square-foot Trader Joe’s.

Following approval by the Planning Commission, façade plans will be considered by the city’s Design Review Commission on January 24. Final approval comes from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the form of a development agreement.

“Tonight’s Planning Commission vote brings Germantown one step closer to adding another premier retailer to the market,” said Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo. “Our residents and those in the Memphis region look forward to the presence of Trader Joe’s in the market,” Palazzolo added.

In addition to the space on the north end of the existing building designated for the Trader Joe’s store, the site plan includes space to be divided into as many as seven additional retail bays. Centennial plans to move forward with an outparcel building as a future phase two of the development which includes 19,000 additional square feet of retail space.

The building, designed to face Exeter, would fall under the city’s Smart Code.

Formed in 1958 as Pronto Markets, the store changed its name in 1967 and has since grown to more than 460 Trader Joe’s grocery markets across the country.

There are currently Trader Joe’s in Nashville and Birmingham, Ala.

The chain states that it packages “innovative, hard-to-find, great-tasting foods.”

While a typical grocery store may carry 50,000 items, Trader Joe’s stocks about 4,000 items, 80 percent of which bear one of its own brand names.

Products include gourmet foods, organic foods, vegetarian foods, unusual frozen foods, imported foods, domestic and imported wine and beer, “alternative” food items, and staples such as bread, cereal, eggs, dairy, coffee and produce.