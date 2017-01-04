Growing Cordova gym offers broad array of fitness resources

In order to achieve their New Year’s resolutions, many area residents may be looking to join a gym in 2017. The Shelby Sun Times recently caught up with David Allen, the owner of one of the area’s fastest growing fitness facilities.

Allen opened NBS Fitness in Cordova five years ago. He recently moved the gym to a larger location at 556 Trinity Creek Cove to accommodate his growing clientele.

1) What makes NBS Fitness a top-notch gym?

After college, I started my career in the college strength and conditioning field before eventually working for a commercial gym. I didn’t like the business model most commercial gyms were using and decided to open up my own facility.

We focus on having the best equipment possible, creating an environment that is high conducive to results, and making sure we have and provide the knowledge necessary to help people reach their goals.

2) What are some things that you offer that put NBS above other competitors?

We make sure that we have the best equipment possible for helping lifters of all levels meet their needs. We have a full power lifting setup, full strongman setup, full Olympic lifting setup, with plenty of plated loaded, selectorized, and cardio equipment to go with it. We have bands, chains, medicine balls, myofacial release tools, and more accessories than you can imagine.

Our atmosphere is like none other. We recognize the need for community when it comes to fitness and we put people in an environment where they can witness their peers reaching goals and making progress. We create a competitive environment that also builds relationships. The music we play is heavy metal, hard rock, and rap.

We offer personal training, partner training, group training, CrossFit, a powerlifting team, online programming, and online nutrition. We have an in house chiropractor and massage therapist and we sell supplements and training accessories as well. We also have a website which we provide tons of educational materials on, free of charge.

3) How long have you been operating in Cordova?

We have been in Cordova for a little over five years now. We opened up in November 2011 and recently moved into a much larger space.

4) What size staff do you all have?

We have nine staff members with four coaches/trainers, three front desk staff members, a manger and myself.

5) Can you speak to the quality of your staff members?

All of our trainers have college degrees, they have top level certifications, they go through a 300 hour trainer development program, and they are all competitive athletes. We do monthly continuing education meetings as well as provide each trainer with a continuing education budget. We make sure we are always on the forefront of knowledge and education to separate us from every other facility in the city.

The rest of our staff is trained and educated on all the unique equipment that we provide as well as tasked with helping to maintain the culture, community, and atmosphere that we are known for.

6) What makes Cordova a good location for NBS?

Our location puts in the geographical middle of Memphis and the surrounding suburbs. We are located next to two major roadways, Germantown Parkway and Walnut Grove, and are within 10-20 minutes of most of the city.

7) What fitness activities do you specialize in? What fitness trends do you steer clear of?

We specialize in fitness activities that get people real results. Whether your goals are physique, performance, or health based, we have the knowledge and the experience to help you get reach them. We’ve trained everything from 7-year-olds to 70-year-olds, professional athletes, soccer moms, powerlifters, bodybuilders, fitness models, high school athletes, strongman competitors, people trying to lose weight, people returning from injury, etc.

We steer clear of the fads. We’re not interested in the next BS fitness trend that is designed to take people’s money. We want to make our clients stronger, leaner, more athletic, more muscular and healthier.