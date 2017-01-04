Germantown Police Reports

December 16

Crimes

• A wall was spray painted on the building at 1925 Exeter Road at 8:31 a.m.

• Credit card accounts were used fraudulently after a victim provided information in a telephone scam. The complaint originated from the 1300 block of Winterberry Cove at 9:34 a.m.

• A victim’s personal information was used to apply for credit in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated from the 6900 block of Neshoba Road at 3:25 p.m.

• A credit card account was used to attempt a fraudulent transaction at 9325 Poplar Ave. at 5:16 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Circle and Wolf River Blvd. at 8:57 a.m.

• A vehicle struck a brick mailbox at Bellville Drive and Deodara Cove at 1:15 p.m.

December 17

Crimes

• Tools were stolen from a trailer in a parking lot on 1680 S. Germantown Road at 7:45 a.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Brierbrook Road at 4:29 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing injuries at Poplar Ave. and Kirby Parkway at 6:01 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Willey Road at 7:52 p.m.

December 18

Crimes

• A victim reported that someone had disturbed decorations and caused damage to the front door on the 1900 block of Eversholt Lane at 10:07 a.m.

• An adult was arrested for taking shoes from a business without paying for them. The complaint originated from 7690 Poplar Ave. at 2:34 p.m.

• A credit card account was used to make a fraudulent transaction in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated from the 7900 block of Farmington Blvd. at 3:14 p.m.

• Patio furniture and a grill were reported stolen from the 1700 block of Adair Bridge Cove at 8:29 p.m.

December 19

Crimes

• Someone forced entry to a business and took purses at 7515 Poplar Ave. at 6:22 a.m.

December 20

Crimes

• A television was reported stolen from a pool house on the 1500 block of Riverdale Road at 10:50 a.m.

• An adult was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Poplar Ave. and Kirby Parkway at 3:30 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Poplar Ave. and Kirby Parkway at 6:59 p.m.

• Projector lights were stolen from a victim’s yard on the 9500 block of Ash Grove Cove at 10:12 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Second Street at 8:30 a.m.

December 21

Crimes

• A credit card account was used to make fraudulent purchases in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated from the 6900 Block of Great Oaks Road at 11:35 a.m.

• Prescription medication was stolen from a residence on the 1800 block of Poplar Woods Circle West at 1:03 p.m.

• Credit card account information was used fraudulently after the victim provided information in a telephone scam. The complaint originated from the 7900 block of Cross Village Drive at 2:18 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided causing injuries at Poplar Ave. and Kimbrough Road at 4:02 p.m.

• A vehicle collided into a deer at Wolf River Blvd. and Miller Farms Road at 4:42 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing injuries at Poplar Ave. and Poplar Woods Circle East at 7:28 p.m.

December 22

Crimes

• Two handguns, cash, and clothing were stolen from a victim’s unlocked vehicle on the 1500 block of Lawton Trail at 12:30 p.m.

• Someone forced entry to the victim’s vehicle and took a duffel bag and wallet at 1780 Kimbrough Road at 12:52 p.m.

• Jewelry was reported stolen from an apartment on the 7800 block of Mustang Drive at 3:31 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at 1230 S. Germantown Road at 11:00 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Poplar Woods Circle West at 12:18 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at 1324 Wolf Park Drive at 4:46 p.m.