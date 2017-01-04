Collegiate Corner

• Rachel Brewer, Jenna Marie Dula, Christian Taylor Sidebottom and Zachary Craig Wylie of Collier-ville were among the three hundred twenty-two students named to the Union University President’s List for the fall 2016 semester.

The President’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale.

• Austin Peay State University has recognized several local students who were on the Dean’s List during the Fall 2016 semester.

Cordova: Brynne Barlow, Jendaya Cervetti, Brenda Estime, Felisia Jones, Ashley Lara and Khadejah Scott

Germantown: Alex Sala

Collierville: Aja Canyon, Nicole Carson, Andrew Daunais, Kelsey Gross, Jacob Puckett and Taylor White

U.S. Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee delivered the commencement address at the morning service for undergraduate students.

• Six local students recently graduated from Union University during fall commencement services of the 192nd graduating class at West Jackson Baptist Church.

Collierville: Lauren Balentine, Instructional Leadership; Harry Durbin, Business Administration; Melinda Dumas Evans, Nursing; Christopher Michael Mimms, Christian Ministry and Missions; Michael W. Pastori, Business Administration; and Summer D. Plemmons, Business Administration.

• Matthew Wade of Cordova has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University Dean’s List for academic achievement during the fall 2016 semester.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

• Ellen Carr of Collierville has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University Dean’s List for academic achievement during the fall 2016 semester.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

• Carthage College has named Kevin Krause of Germantown to its Dean’s List for academic excellence during the fall 2016 semester.

Dean’s List honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.

• The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2016 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Germantown: Kathleen Albritton, Ashley Barnett, Christopher Esposito, Addie Grace Jones, Adam Lochemes, Maria Marconi and Brennan Wheeler

Cordova: Taylor Palas

Collierville: Alaina Brommer, Alex Church, Chloe Haskett, Candace Hearn, Andrea Lindsey and Paxson Ogletree

• The University of Alabama awarded some 2,270 degrees during winter commencement.

Cordova graduates include: Uday Cherukuri and Madelyn Ellis

Germantown graduates include: Haley Bishop, Samuel Malowney, Kristen Jeruzal, Ashton Martin and Russell Robertson

Collierville graduates include: Callie Blake, Courtney Cannon, James Ferguson and Cooper Smith

• U.S. Air Force Airman Natalie C. Baker graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

She completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Baker is the daughter of Timothy C. Baker and Tisha D. Baker of Collierville. She is a 2014 graduate of Horn Lake High School.

• U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Mario E. Marino graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

He completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Marino earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is the husband of Robyn Marino of Collierville.

• Five National Panhellenic Conference organizations at Samford – Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Omicron Pi, Chi Omega, Phi Mu and Zeta Tau Alpha – held recruitment activities this fall. Samford’s Panhellenic Council has more than 1,000 members and is the largest women’s organization on campus.

Alexis Leigh Amann of Germantown has been selected for Samford University’s chapter of Alpha Delta Pi. The freshman with an undeclared major graduated from Evangelical Christian School.

Gabby Alexia Bustamante of Germantown has been selected for Samford University’s chapter of Chi Omega. The freshman with an undeclared major graduated from Saint Agnes Academy.

Kendall Leslie Christian of Germantown has been selected for Samford University’s chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi. The freshman theatre for youth major graduated from HomeLife Academy.

Heather Diane Foreman of Germantown has been selected for Samford University’s chapter of Alpha Delta Pi. The freshman international business major graduated from Houston High School.

• The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

William Brown of Germantown was initiated at Mississippi State University

Jan Rainer Jamora of Cordova was initiated at Mississippi State University

These residents are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.