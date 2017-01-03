Planning agenda includes Trader Joe’s development for vacant Kroger

On the agenda for tonight’s Planning Commission meeting is the much anticipated development intended to house the Germantown Trader Joe’s location.

The latest plan from developer Centennial American Properties modifies previous submissions by moving Trader Joe’s into the existing building, allowing Trader’s to arrive in Germantown more quickly. The proposed site is located on the old Kroger store site on Exeter Road.

Members of the Planning Commission will tonight consider approval of the modified site plan. Once approved by the Planning Commission, facade plans will be considered by the City’s Design Review Commission as early as January 24. Final approval comes from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the form of a development agreement.

Brody Glenn, president of Centennial American Properties, LLC, based in Greenville South Carolina, is looking forward to proceeding with the project. “We would like to thank the Planning Commission, the development staff and the City of Germantown for their professionalism and service to the community. We are excited to get started and our tenants are eager to dig in and get open in 2017,” Glenn said.

In addition to the space on the north end of the existing building designated for the Trader Joe’s store, the site plan includes space to be divided into as many as seven additional retail bays. Centennial plans to move forward with an outparcel building as a future phase two of the development which includes 19,000 additional square feet of retail space.

The building, designed to face Exeter, would fall under the city’s Smart Code.