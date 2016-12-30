Mustangs win Bartlett Stagecoach Classic

Posted on December 30, 2016.
It took two overtimes, but the Houston Mustangs beat Bartlett 56-54 Thursday night in the Stagecoach Classic.
Houston’s Ryan Boyce led all scorers with 12 points.
Both teams started slow, with the score 6-5 after the first quarter.
Down 18-16 at halftime, the Mustangs used a 14-6 run in the third quarter to take the lead.
However, the Panthers responded with a late 24-18 run, pushing the game to extra time.
Both teams scored 6 points in the first overtime.
Houston shut out Bartlett 2-0 in the second OT to secure the win.
The Mustangs (10-5) will play at Ridgeway on Tuesday.
PICTURED: Carlos Sandifer drives to the basket and picks up two points. He had 8 in the game.
Recent Comments