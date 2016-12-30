Mustangs win Bartlett Stagecoach Classic

It took two overtimes, but the Houston Mustangs beat Bartlett 56-54 Thursday night in the Stagecoach Classic.

Houston’s Ryan Boyce led all scorers with 12 points.

Both teams started slow, with the score 6-5 after the first quarter.

Down 18-16 at halftime, the Mustangs used a 14-6 run in the third quarter to take the lead.

However, the Panthers responded with a late 24-18 run, pushing the game to extra time.

Both teams scored 6 points in the first overtime.

Houston shut out Bartlett 2-0 in the second OT to secure the win.

The Mustangs (10-5) will play at Ridgeway on Tuesday.

PICTURED: Carlos Sandifer drives to the basket and picks up two points. He had 8 in the game.