Germantown updates railway crossing information

Norfolk Southern Railroad will soon begin performing maintenance on all rail crossings within Germantown.

The first crossing affected will be on Poplar Pike, just east of Germantown High School.

The crossing will be closed to traffic on Friday, Dec. 30, from 7 a.m. to 5 pm. Southern Ave. will remain open at all times during this closing and is a suggested alternate route.

Closings of other Germantown rail crossings will be announced when those times and dates are determined.

Benchmark Traffic Control is handling traffic control.

For more information, contact Freddie Baltazar, at 864-766-9745.