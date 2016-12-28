Germantown Police Reports

December 9

Crimes

• A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the 6500 block of Poplar Woods Circle South at 11:08 a.m.

• An adult was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Kirby Parkway and Poplar Ave. at 3:36 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and West Farmington Blvd. at 9:18 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 1 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided on Wolf Trail Cove at 5:13 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Pike and Forest Hill-Irene Road at 5:18 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Dogwood Road and Johnson Road at 9:30 p.m.

December 10

Crimes

• A victim reported receiving repeated anonymous calls. The complaint originated from the 8900 block of Armadale Drive at 11:26 a.m.

• A garage door opener was taken from a car in the driveway and used to access a storage room in the garage and take firearms. The complaint originated from the 7200 block of Deep Valley Drive at 11:55 a.m.

• Two unlocked vehicles were entered and rummaged through, but nothing was taken on the 7300 block of Deep Valley Drive at 2:07 p.m.

• Stolen personal information was used to create a credit account online. The complaint originated from the 2500 block of Cairn Ridge Drive at 6:36 p.m.

• A victim reported being pushed by her husband on the 2100 block of Ealing Circle at 7:10 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck tree causing possible injuries at Kimbrough Road and Farmington Blvd. at 5:50 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Wolf Trail Cove at 10:23 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided on Houston Way at 12:07 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Kimbrough Road and Neshoba Road at 12:26 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing possible injuries at S. Germantown Road and Farmington Blvd. at 3:55 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Poplar Pike at 4:17 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Pike and Forest Hill-Irene Road at 10:57 p.m.

December 11

Crimes

• A victim reported receiving threatening text messages. The complaint originated from the 7900 block of Neshoba Road at 11:51 a.m.

• Stolen debit card account information was used to make fraudulent transactions in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated from the 2100 block of Allenby Road 3:11 p.m.

• A billfold was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 1600 block of Dogwood Creek Drive at 5:48 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Featherleigh Lane and Somerset Lane at 5:30 p.m.

December 12

Crimes

• A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 8200 block of Poplar Ave. at 8:40 a.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided causing possible injuries at S. Germantown Road and Wolf River Blvd. at 10:10 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at West Farmington Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 10:36 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Exeter Road and Poplar Ave. at 10:50 a.m.

• A vehicle struck mailbox at Riverdale Road and Oak Run Drive at 3:53 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Wolf Trail Cove at 4:05 p.m.

December 13

Crimes

• Clothing was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 1900 block of Eversholt Lane at 5:32 a.m.

• Toys and office equipment were stolen from a business at 8040 Wolf River Blvd. at 10:01 a.m.

• A driver gave officers a false identity during a traffic stop at S. Germantown Road and West Brierbrook Road at 12:15 p.m.

• Credit card account information was used to make fraudulent purchases in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated from the 8800 block of Calkins Hill Cove at 3:15 p.m.

• Forced entry was made into a residence, but nothing was stolen. The complaint originated from the 7500 block of Bavarian Drive at 4:17 p.m.

• Two billfolds and electronics were stolen from two unlocked vehicles in a parking lot. The complaint originated from the 6700 block of Goswell Court at 5:43 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Avenue and Pete Mitchell Road at 9:36 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Dogwood Road and Johnny Lane Drive at 2:20 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Kimbrough Road at 4:05 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Farmington Blvd. at 4:38 p.m.

December 14

Crimes

• Cash was reported stolen from a deposit bag at 7925 C. D. Smith Road at 12:30 p.m.

Packages were reported stolen from the mail in the 1600 block of Dogwood Creek at 2:19 p.m.

• Stolen debit card account information was used in attempt to make fraudulent transactions in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated from the 9100 block of Greenbrier Cove at 3:55 p.m.

• Clothing was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 6700 block of Goswell Court at 6:31 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at North Street and West Street at 9:53 a.m.

• Vehicle struck curb on the 7700 block of Farmington Blvd. at 12:20 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing possible injuries at Poplar Ave. and Exeter Road at 1:20 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Miller Farms Road at 1: 40 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Miller Farms Road at 1:42 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at West Brierbrook Road and S. Germantown Road at 5:36 p.m.

December 15

Crimes

• A building wall was spray painted at 1925 Exeter Road at 8:31 a.m.

• Stolen credit card account information was used fraudulently in a telephone scam. The complaint originated from the 1300 block of Winterberry Cove at 9:34 a.m.

• Stolen personal information was used to apply for credit in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated from the 6900 block of Neshoba Road at 3:25 p.m.

• Stolen credit card account information was used in attempt to make a fraudulent transaction. The complaint originated from the 9300 block of Poplar at 5:16 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Circle and Wolf River Blvd. at 8:57 a.m.

• A vehicle struck a brick mailbox at Bellville Drive and Deodara Cove at 1:15 p.m.