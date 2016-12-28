City’s jobless rate tied for second lowest in state

Germantown is tied with five other Tennessee cities for the second lowest jobless rate in the state.

The city’s rate for November was 3.5 percent, or more than one percent point below the national average of 4.6 percent, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

At 3.2 percent, Franklin has the lowest unemployment rate in the state.

Joining Germantown in second place is Brentwood, Mount Juliet, Nashville, Smyrna and Spring Hill.

Collierville’s rate was down three tenths of a percent point at 3.7 percent. The town has the fourth lowest rate in the state and the second lowest in Shelby County.

Of the town’s 24,820 labor force, 930 were unemployed last month. A year ago the town’s rate was 4.4 percent.

Bartlett and Memphis were also down at 4.1 and 5.8 percent.

The state’s rate held steady at 4.8 percent.

Of Germantown’s 19,780-person labor force, 700 were jobless in November.

A year ago, the city’s rate was 4.1 percent.